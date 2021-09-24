MAA polls: Prudhvi Raj lodges plaint against Jeevitha

Hyderabad: The campaign for the upcoming elections for the Movie Artistes' Association (MAA) is turning intense with each passing day. Actor Prithviraj, who is contesting for the post of the vice-president of the association on behalf of actor Manchu Vishnu's panel, on Thursday lodged a complaint with the election officer of the association against actress Jeevitha Rajasekher, who is in Prakash Raj's panel.

He wrote a letter to the election officer alleging that Jeevitha was trying to induce voters, especially temporary members of the association. He urged the officer to take action against her for violating the election campaign rules.

Prithvi had written the letter hours after the announcement of the Vishnu's panel. Jeevitha is contesting for the general secretary's post.