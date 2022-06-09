'Maaro Maaro' Song Promo From Naga Chaitanya's 'Thank You' Movie Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is in the best phase of his career. He is having a few interesting projects in his hand and now he is making his digital debut with Vikram K Kumar's Dootha web series too. This filmmaker itself is making 'Thank You' movie with Chay and thus, there are many expectations it. It is already known that their 'Manam' movie created history and broke many records. Off late, the makers dropped the promo of the "Maaro Maaro…" song and created noise on social media… It showcased him as a hockey player!

Naga Chaitanya also shared the song promo on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The promo is just awesome as it showcased him as a hockey player and even in poster, he is seen in the ground pushing ball to the goal post. The makers also wrote, "Here's the promo of the energetic #MaaroMaaro from #ThankYouTheMovie Full song out tomorrow at 5PM.





In the teaser which was released earlier, Chay looked rough as he is seen smoking and sporting in a casual denim avatar! Going with the teaser, it started off with the lead actress blaming him for becoming successful along with selfish! A few scenes of his flashback are shown where he is seen falling for Avika Gor in his college days and Malavika in the next stage of his life. Even his romance with Raashii Khanna is also seen in the teaser.

Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie. Raashii Khanna is the lead actress of this movie!

Thank You movie will be released on 8th July, 2022 in the theatres!

Well, director Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya are collaborating for the third time for the web series Dootha. Being a supernatural thriller, along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame are also essaying prominent roles in this web series.