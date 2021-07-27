Madhu Mantena's Ramayana: Reports Claiming Mahesh Babu Turning Down The Offer For This Project Are Baseless

It is all known that Bollywood's ace producer Madhu Mantena is joining hands with Tollywood's ace producer Allu Aravind for their dream project Ramayana. Earlier when asked about the details of the movie, he said, on the occasion of Diwali, the casting details will be unveiled. But, since the start of the project, there are many rumours doing rounds that Mahesh Babu will be essaying the lead role in this prestigious epic tale. Being a magnum opus, producers want to include the cast from Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, Sandalwood and other film industries of India to get that massive Pan Indian appeal and promotion to the movie.



Off late, there were rumours that, Mahesh Babu turned down the offer when makers approached him due to adjustment of his dates. But the producer Madhu Mantena opened up and said these rumours are baseless.

He said, "Mahesh (Babu) and Namit (Malhotra) are very close friends of mine. I have shared a lot of work about Ramayan with them but there has never been a discussion between either Mahesh or me, or with anyone else about that. I think it is because of my proximity to some of the actors, that there's speculation".

He further added, "If we wanted to make 'Ramayan' with Mahesh, we would wait for him. But we are still in the process; Mahesh is wonderful, but whether to cast him is something for Nitesh to decide".

Even a source close to the project said, "The makers of Ramayana are still in the development stage of the project. Therefore, rumours around Mahesh Babu or any other actor even being approached for the project are baseless. The close friendship Madhu Mantena shares with these actors could be leading to all this confusion and media reports."

The source further adds, "The makers have some big names in mind for this massive production and are planning to announce the film with its cast on Diwali this year."

Earlier Madhu Mantena also said that the movie will be made in a 3D format and pre-production works have already been started! Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar will direct this prestigious project. Although this big project is announced in 2017 still there is no update on it till now but we all need to wait for Diwali to know more about the casting details of this movie.