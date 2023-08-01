Live
- Ashwin Babu’s next titled ‘Vachinavadu Goutham’
- Greenwood High School Student Wins Gold Medal at International Dance Competition in Portugal
- Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours
- Deputy CM Promises "Stringent Action" After Communal Unrest In Haryana Yatra, Acknowledges Management Lapses
- Discussing with law dept. power dues owed by Telangana to AP, says Centre
- Telangana Government releases TET notification
- Is it Vanama or Jalagam, who will attend Telangana Assembly sessions!!
- Violent Clash In Haryana's Nuh District During Vishva Hindu Parishad Procession Leaves Four Dead And Over 30 Injured
- Bangladesh reports 251 dengue deaths
- Everything You Need to Know About the Cost of Term Insurance
Just In
Ashwin Babu’s next titled ‘Vachinavadu Goutham’
Greenwood High School Student Wins Gold Medal at International Dance Competition in Portugal
Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours
Deputy CM Promises "Stringent Action" After Communal Unrest In Haryana Yatra, Acknowledges Management Lapses
Discussing with law dept. power dues owed by Telangana to AP, says Centre
Telangana Government releases TET notification
Mahati Swara Sagar wants to remake his father’s iconic song with Ram Charan
‘Melody Brahma’ Manisharma has delivered numerous chartbuster albums throughout his illustrious career. He has composed many unforgettable songs for...
‘Melody Brahma’ Manisharma has delivered numerous chartbuster albums throughout his illustrious career. He has composed many unforgettable songs for the renowned actor Chiranjeevi. Presently, his son, Mahati Swara Sagar, has been granted the wonderful opportunity to work on Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated film, “Bholaa Shankar.”
Mahati Swara Sagar crafted the film’s music, and in a recent interview, he expressed his heartfelt desire to remix one of his father’s compositions. If given the chance to collaborate on a future project with Ram Charan, he hopes to remix the iconic track “Radhe Govinda” from the “Indra.”
Furthermore, it was mentioned that two more captivating songs from “Bholaa Shankar” are scheduled for release this week. The Meher Ramesh directorial features a stellar cast, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, and other talented actors in crucial roles. The film, produced by AK Entertainments, is all set for a massive release in theaters on August 11, 2023, worldwide.