Mahati Swara Sagar wants to remake his father’s iconic song with Ram Charan

‘Melody Brahma’ Manisharma has delivered numerous chartbuster albums throughout his illustrious career. He has composed many unforgettable songs for the renowned actor Chiranjeevi. Presently, his son, Mahati Swara Sagar, has been granted the wonderful opportunity to work on Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated film, “Bholaa Shankar.”









Mahati Swara Sagar crafted the film’s music, and in a recent interview, he expressed his heartfelt desire to remix one of his father’s compositions. If given the chance to collaborate on a future project with Ram Charan, he hopes to remix the iconic track “Radhe Govinda” from the “Indra.”









Furthermore, it was mentioned that two more captivating songs from “Bholaa Shankar” are scheduled for release this week. The Meher Ramesh directorial features a stellar cast, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, and other talented actors in crucial roles. The film, produced by AK Entertainments, is all set for a massive release in theaters on August 11, 2023, worldwide.















