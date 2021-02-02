Mahesh Babu gives chance to female director?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his next film Sarkaaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram Petla is the film's director. The film unit is extremely happy with the way the film is progressing in Dubai. Mahesh did not sign any other film yet but has confirmed films with Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli. However, there are reports that Sudha Kongara will direct Mahesh Babu's next film. Suriya who is close to both Mahesh and Sudha is said to have set the project.

Mahesh Babu is looking at coming up with something fresh and engaging for the family audiences. Sudha Kongara proved herself with Guru and Aakasham Nee Hadhu Ra. Now, she is busy working on her next film's script.

From a couple of days, there are reports about the project in the filmnagar but there is no concrete news from the people close to the director or the actor. An official confirmation on the same will come out soon.