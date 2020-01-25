Mahesh Babu Next Movie Fixed???

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru is still running successfully at the ticket windows and as it is making the audience watch it more than once with its amazing plot and hilarious comedy.

With the success of this Anil Ravipudi directorial, Mahesh is on cloud nine and is enjoying a vacation with his family. Now, everyone is discussing this Tollywood Prince next movie. As said earlier, it will be directed by Vamsi Paidipalli who gave Mahesh a blockbuster hit with 'Maharshi'. According to the speculations, the script work is at a brisk pace and once Mahesh returns from the tour, the story discussions and the cast along with the crew of the movie will be finalized.

One more important update from the movie is, Mahesh will romance with two heroines in this movie. The makers have given a thought to rope in Kiara Ali Advani aka Bharat Ane Nenu fame heroine. But this Bollywood girl couldn't adjust her dates and this made the makers again fall in search of the female leads.

If all goes perfect on the floors, Mahesh will be seen essaying the role of a spy in this movie.