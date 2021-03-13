Mahesh Babu praises young actor through Twitter

Mahesh Babu has lauded 'Jathi Rathnalu' actor on Saturday. The superstar, taking to Twitter, appreciated Naveen Polishetty's performance in the film. In his tweet, Mahesh Babu said that he had met the 'Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya' actor during the making of '1: Nenokkadine'. "Remember vaguely interacting with Naveen Polishety on the sets of 'One. Came across as quiet, intriguing and hardworking. Knew the boy had a spark. Well, he just blew my mind away. Sensational acting, Absolute ripper," Mahesh wrote on his twitter.

Mahesh is the second superstar to praise the movie and Naveen. The other day, Allu Arjun, who watched 'Jathi Ratnalu' on the first day itself, heaped praises on the satirical comedy. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for a new schedule of 'Sarkaru Vari Pata'