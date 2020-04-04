Mahesh Babu puts everything aside!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently passing time in his home, along with his family members. Since the time the shoots got cancelled, Mahesh restricted himself to the home and is celebrating the good times with children.

On the other side, Mahesh Babu is yet to take a final call on his next film. Although there are rumours that the actor signed his next movie under the direction of Parasuram, there is no official clarity on the same.

Meanwhile, there are reports about the leading lady of the film. Initially, Keerthy Suresh's name popped up in the media and then came the names of Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani.

But, the sources close to Mahesh Babu reveal that Mahesh is chilling at home and all the decisions related to the work will only be taken after the film industry begin functioning normally.