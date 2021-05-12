Mahesh Babu to do a sports drama?

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu is always known for picking up some interesting roles and projects. Throughout his career, he has surprised one and all by making interesting choices. Now, the buzz is that he will be doing a sports drama soon. Anil Ravipudi is reportedly going to direct the film. If the reports are true, Mahesh Babu will be seen as a cricket coach in the film.

Mahesh Babu already worked with Anil Ravipudi in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh played an army officer in the film. Ravipudi always tries to surprise the audiences by coming up with interesting plotlines and this seems to be one of such kind.



As of now, there is no official confirmation on the project but Anil Ravipudi has confirmed that the project is on and will hit the floors soon. More details of the cast and crew will come out soon.

