Mahesh Babu's "Kurchi Madatha Petti" Song Rocks NBA Halftime in the US

Mahesh Babu, a shining star in Indian cinema, is proving his fame transcends borders. A recent surprise for fans came from the US - a lively song, "Kurchi Madatha Petti," from his latest film "Guntur Kaaram" was played during halftime at an NBA basketball game in Houston, Texas! The energetic music had people dancing and enjoying themselves, and videos quickly took social media by storm.

Mahesh is known for his commitment to his craft. In "Guntur Kaaram," there's a scene where his character smokes a beedi, a kind of cigarette. Since Mahesh doesn't smoke in real life, even a special tobacco-free beedi made from clove leaves caused him headaches. He collaborated with the director to find a solution that ensured the scene remained realistic, showcasing his dedication to the role.

But Mahesh's next project is truly electrifying for fans. He's set to star in a movie directed by the legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli. While details are still under wraps, SS Rajamouli recently shared exciting news at an event in Japan. He revealed the script is complete and pre-production is underway. He also couldn't hide his excitement about having Mahesh on board, calling him a "very handsome" actor. The audience erupted in applause, proving Mahesh Babu's fan base extends far and wide.



Mahesh Babu has built a remarkable career with many hit movies under his belt, including "Murari," "Athadu," "Khaleja," and "1: Nenokkadine." His talent, dedication, and willingness to go the extra mile for his roles are a winning combination. It's no surprise that his popularity continues to soar around the world, making him a true Telugu superstar.

