Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Shooting Is Completed Up Except A Song

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu is all set to entertain his fans with Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie… As the movie is scheduled to release in this summer, the makers and director have speeded up their work. The movie was scheduled to release last year itself but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the shooting. Off late, the makers are treating the fans of Mahesh Babu with beautiful songs. Now, they announced great news that the shooting of this movie is completed except for a song.

They shared a new poster of Mahesh Babu and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Mahesh looked awesome in the poster sporting in a tee and is seen in a cute pose. They also wrote, "#SarkaruVaariPaata completes shoot except for a song! Get ready for exciting updates #SVPManiaBegins #SVPOnMay12 Super @urstrulyMahesh @KeerthyOfficial".

So from now on the social media sites should be ready to treat the netizens with the amazing updates of Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie… Get ready to have fun guys!

Speaking about the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is being directed by young filmmaker Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. Even Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. Ace music director S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing is being done by Marthand K Venkatesh. With this movie, Mahesh Babu and SS Thaman are re-uniting after seven years.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres!