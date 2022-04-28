Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer Announcement Will Be Made Soon

We all need to get ready for the blockbuster updates of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie… As the release date is nearing, the makers are all set to create noise on social media with their digital promotions. As part of it, they dropped a small video and announced that the trailer release date will be unveiled soon…



The makers also shared this good news with all his fans through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, they also wrote, "Ippatinunchi AuCTION mamulga undadu #SVPTrailer Announcement Today at 4.05 PM #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVPOnMay12 Super @urstrulyMahesh @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @madhie1 @14ReelsPlus @GMBents @saregamasouth".

In the video, we can witness Mahesh Babu tearing the deposit form of the SBI bank and the trailer release announcement will be made this evening @ 4:05 PM.

Coming to the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is being helmed by Parasuram and is jointly bankrolled by Mahesh Babu under his home banner GMB Entertainment in association with Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banners. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress of this movie while Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod is handling the cinematography section. Editing section is being handled by Marthand K Venkatesh. After seven long years Mahesh and SS Thaman are uniting once again with this movie.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will be released on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!