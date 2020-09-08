Mahesh Babu's web series; Vamsi Paidipally as a writer?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently waiting to begin the shoot of his next movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On the other side, he is also producing the film Major with Adivi Sesh in the lead. After this, Mahesh also wants to produce another web series.

The latest reports in the industry reveal us that Vamshi Paidipally is going to be a writer for this web series. Mahesh and Vamshi worked together for the film Maharshi, in the past. They were supposed to work on another film which did not happen.

But, Mahesh has given this chance to Vamshi who will take responsibility for the entire web series. The pre-production work of the same is currently in progress. More details about the project will come out soon.