Mahesh busy with story discussions!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently working on Sarkaru Vaari Paata and his next film is with Trivikram Srinivas. Rajamouli will do a film with the actor after RRR. Interestingly, the talk of the town is that Mahesh Babu is busy with 6 directors and he had casual sittings with them at a private star hotel in Hyderabad.



As per the latest reports in the film nagar, Mahesh had met Parasuram and Trivikram Srinivas in a formal meeting to discuss the progress of the films with them. Apart from these two, the actor also reportedly met a few young directors.



Buchi Babu Sana and Gopichand Malineni reportedly shared a couple of ideas that they wanted to develop if Mahesh likes them.



At the same time, Vamshi Paidipally and Sandeep Reddy Vanga who already narrated scripts to these actors also met the actor to discuss the further developments.

