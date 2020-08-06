Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently waiting to begin the shoot for his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram Petla is the director of the movie. The film unit is currently busy with music compositions. On the other side, a special vocal glimpse of the film's title song is going to be out on Mahesh Babu's birthday, on the 9th of this month. Also, we hear that Mahesh will announce his next film.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is Mahesh Babu's 27th film and on his birthday, we may expect him to announce the 28th film. There are reports that Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct the film in Telugu and Tamil.

Mythri Movie Makers is the production house bankrolling the project. As of now, there is no confirmation but we have to wait 3 more days for the complete details.