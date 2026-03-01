‘Mahila Kabaddi’ announced

Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce Chairman Dr. Prathani Ramakrishna Goud is set to produce and direct the sports drama Mahila Kabaddi under his RK Films banner. The film brings together cinema and real-life sports excellence, featuring Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team Vice-Captain Pooja Narwal, Indian Kabaddi Team Coach Srinivas Reddy, actor Suman, Aksa Khan, Tulasi, and seven real kabaddi players in key roles.

The film’s details were unveiled at a press meet in Hyderabad, attended by the core cast and crew. Speaking at the event, Srinivas Reddy highlighted the growing popularity of kabaddi in India and revealed that the Women’s Pro Kabaddi League will be launched soon, creating new opportunities for women athletes. He said Mahila Kabaddi was conceived as a meaningful project that authentically represents the sport and its players.

Pooja Narwal shared her journey from district-level competitions to international glory, expressing confidence in the bright future of women’s kabaddi. She thanked Dr. Goud for backing the film at a crucial time and said the project would inspire young girls to take up the sport.

Dr. Goud revealed that the story revolves around a poor village girl who rises to national and international fame in kabaddi after overcoming multiple struggles. Real players will be part of the film, with Srinivas Reddy appearing as a coach. The film will be made in Telugu and Hindi, with Suman playing the role of a supportive father who trains his daughter to become a champion kabaddi player.

With script work completed and songs recorded by singers Mangli and Madhu Priya, Mahila Kabaddi is set to go on floors soon, promising a powerful, inspiring sports drama with strong social relevance.