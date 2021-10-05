Makers to resume #SSMB28 shoot

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is all set to hit the theatres for Sankranti next year. After this project, Mahesh Babu will join hands with none other than Wizard of the words, Trivikram Srinivas for their third outing together after 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in this movie.

According to the latest buzz, the makers are planning to kickstart the shooting of the film from the second week of November. A popular Bollywood actor is all set to play a crucial role in #SSMB28. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. It seems like he will be seen in a political role.

Haarika and Hassine Creations banner is bankrolling this project which is an SS Thaman's musical. The film unit is considering 'Athade Parthu' as the film's title.