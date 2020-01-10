Making Video Of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Is Out

This year Pongal festival celebrations are going to start a bit earlier i.e from tomorrow as the two big movies 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' are going to hit the screens one after the other in a few hours.

It is not new to Tollywood that 2 movies from big heroes hit the screen on the same day and that too for Pongal festival. We have seen this happening with all the ace heroes of Tollywood and their run race at ticket windows.

But in this digital era, the two latest movies from Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are creating a lot of the buzz on the internet. Both movies are still shaking the social media with the latest updates and new posters.

Allu Arjun has pinned all his hopes on this movie as his last one 'Na Peru Surya - Na Illu India' bombed at the box office. This young actor took a small break and came back with a bang with this movie. Being directed by Trivikram, it has many expectations for it. Yesteryear's actress Tabu, young actors Sushanth and Navdeep along with Rajendra Prasad are playing important roles in this movie. Pooja Hegde is the lead actress and Thaman has scored music to this biggest musical hit movie of the year.

Produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banners, this movie will hit the screens on 12th January 2020.

As the release date is a couple of days away, the makers have released the 'Making Video' on Twitter and made all the Bunny fans to have fun…

Here is the video for our readers… Have a look!

We all need to wait for two more days for the release of this movie…



