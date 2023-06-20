‘Malli Pelli’ to screen on two OTT platforms from this day

The other day, it was announced that “Malli Pelli,” a recent Telugu film starring Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh in the lead roles, would make its OTT debut on Aha. MS Raju directed the movie. Today, it has been confirmed that the film will also premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 23, 2023. Like many other movies, “Malli Pelli” will be available on both platforms on the same day. Those who missed it in theaters and are eager to watch it online can stream it starting this Friday.

Jayasudha, Sarathbabu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ananya Nagella, Roshan, Ravivarma, Annapoorna, Bhadram, Yukta, Praveen Yandamuri, and Madhoo played significant roles in the movie.

Bankrolled by Naresh under the banner of Vijaya Krishna Movies, the film features Suresh Bobbili and Arul Dev’s music. MN Bal Reddy is the cinematographer, and Junaid Siddique is the editor.