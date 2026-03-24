Manasa Sharma calls ‘Rakasa’ a visual spectacle

Manasa Sharma: ‘Rakasa’ Theatrical SpectacleDirector Manasa Sharma says her debut feature ‘Rakasa’ is conceived as a grand theatrical experience shaped by powerful visuals and folklore. “The film blends fantasy adventure with comedy while using stylised technology to enhance storytelling,” she says. “It is rooted in folklore traditions but presented on a modern cinematic scale.” She adds that the narrative “mixes imaginative world-building with humour and emotional beats” and is “designed primarily for the big screen with immersive visual storytelling.” The film has already generated strong pre-release buzz and digital traction.

Elaborating on the film’s tone and treatment, Manasa says, “Our film is a theatrical experience driven by visuals and folklore, like a Chandamama Katha blended with stylised technology and comedy.” She emphasises that the intention was to deliver a visually rich big-screen spectacle rather than a conventional genre film.

Headlined by Sangeeth Sobhan and Nayan Sarika, the project is produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures in collaboration with Zee Studios. Positioned as a fantasy adventure comedy rooted in folklore and enhanced by evolving technology, the film has drawn attention for its distinctive tonal blend.

Speaking about her journey, Manasa says, “I’m a postgraduate from Srikakulam. ‘Rakasa’ is my debut feature film, but before this, I created and directed multiple digital projects.” Recounting her earlier work, she adds, “I made the YouTube series Mad House in 2018, followed by Bench Life, and I was the creator and writer of Oka Chinna Family Story. So this is actually my fourth project.”

Clarifying the genre, she explains, “It’s primarily a fantasy adventure comedy. People might assume it’s horror from the teaser, but horror is only a tool in the narrative. The core remains fantasy blended with comedy and a strong story.”

Explaining the title, Manasa says, “‘Rakasa’ means devil. You’ll understand the deeper context once you watch the trailer.”

On casting, she notes, “The film wasn’t written for anyone in particular. The project evolved organically into a theatrical film after early narrations.” She adds, “When choosing actors, we don’t just look at past work but also performances and mannerisms that suit the characters. Sangeeth was simply the best fit.” Praising her leading lady, she says, “Nayan is a director’s actor. The variation in her performances is remarkable, and her role here is very different from her earlier work. She was perfect for the part.”

Discussing producer Niharika Konidela’s involvement, Manasa says, “It was the story that impressed her. We already had a strong association, and my earlier projects received a great response. Within minutes of narration, we were on board.” She adds, “Niharika gaaru is a wonderful producer who balances creative involvement, a director’s freedom, and strong production values.”

Addressing the film’s scale, she explains, “Compared to our earlier projects, this film has a bigger budget. Since it involves VFX-heavy sequences, we were extremely careful. We stayed agile and ensured we didn’t exceed the budget.”

She emphasises the theatrical focus, saying, “This is completely a theatrical film. The visuals and staging are meant for the big screen. Most of the story is fictional, but the core idea comes from folklore.”

On VFX execution, she says, “Pink Elephant Pictures connected me with leading VFX artists from day one. Murali and his team contributed excellent ideas, and we had an on-set VFX supervisor throughout.” She adds, “Since the second half is VFX-heavy, we shot it first so post-production could run in parallel.”

Talking about production design, Manasa says, “The world of ‘Rakasa’ comes entirely from my imagination. Our production designer and art director worked closely with me, and evolving technology helped me communicate my vision clearly.”

On music, she notes, “I approached the project with a preferred crew list. Despite budget and schedule constraints, I chose Anudeep Dev because I knew and trusted his work.”

Naming her inspiration, Manasa says, “B. Vittalacharya gaaru inspired me deeply. I grew up watching his films with my grandmother. He created magical cinematic experiences without modern VFX, and that sense of wonder stayed with me.”

On storytelling style, she adds, “I won’t say it’s entirely new because some elements may feel familiar. But the narrative drive, character arcs, and screenplay treatment are fresh.” Looking ahead, she says, “Most of my future projects are fantasy-based. I hope they take shape after ‘Rakasa’.”

The film’s promotional campaign has gained strong digital traction. The title glimpse crossed 1.9 million views, the teaser surpassed 3 million views, and the three singles—“Rapappa,” “Padhe Padhe,” and “Snake Dance”—each crossed one million views.

The ensemble cast also includes Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Getup Srinu. With music by Anudeep Dev, cinematography by Raju Edurolu, and editing by Anwar Ali, ‘Rakasa’ blends fantasy, folklore, stylised technology, and comedy into a visually rich theatrical spectacle set for worldwide release on April 3, 2026.