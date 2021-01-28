Manchu Vishnu takes a big risk!

Manchu Vishnu pinned many hopes on his upcoming film Mosagallu. Mosagallu is made in Telugu and English languages with a star cast. The film was made with a budget higher than Manchu Vishnu's market value. However, Vishnu is confident that the film will become a big hit at the box-office. Vishnu is currently planning to release the film on March 11th but the trade considers it as a big risk.

There are already three movies releasing on the same day. Naveen Polishetty'sJathi Ratnalu, Sharwanand's Sreekaram and Sree Vishnu's Gali Sampath are releasing on the same day. Compared to the other three films, Vishnu's film might not get enough theatres. If the film gets a negative talk, it will have to sacrifice theatres.

In the middle of all this, to bring audiences to theatres is a big task for the film unit. We have to see how the actor wins the risk.