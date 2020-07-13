Mani Sharma out of Puri-Vijay's Fighter?

Puri Jagannath and Vijay Devarakonda are working together for an interesting film titled Fighter. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady of the movie. The film unit initially got Mani Sharma on board to score the music for the movie. But, there is no clarity now as the rumours reveal that Mani is not going to be a part of the film anymore.

Karan Johar is co-producing the movie along with Puri Jagan and Charmme Kaur. He apparently suggested to get a Bollywood composer on board to woo the audiences in Hindi.

Considering the same, the makers are now opting for a change in the music director, resulting in someone from Bollywood to replace Mani Sharma.

The film's shoot is currently halted. Puri Jagan plans to resume the shoot soon at Ramoji Film City.