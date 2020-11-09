Manjula to make a comeback

Manjula entered the industry as the daughter of superstar Krishna and sister of Superstar Mahesh Babu. Despite coming up with some interesting movies like 'Show', 'Kavya's Diary', she has failed to create an impact among the audience.

Recently, she turned as a director with 'Manasuku Nachindi' movie starring Sundeep Kishan. But, the movie also ended up as the biggest disaster at the box office. After the failure of 'Manasuku Nachindi' movie, Manjula stayed away from the industry. But, as per the latest reports, Manjula still wants to wield the megaphone for another project. She is saying that she is ready to direct a movie if everything goes well. She even added that she is going to do a movie with Mahesh Babu as a hero. It might be easier for her to get his dates. But, Mahesh Babu is one of the star heroes in the industry, and making a movie with him is not at all an easy thing. Considering Manjula's career graph, even a new hero will think twice to do a movie with her. Then, how come a superstar like Mahesh Babu will do a movie with her? It seems like Manjula also understood the same and wants to prove her mettle by delivering a super hit film.

She said that she will prove her talent and then approach him with a story. "If Manasuku Nachindi movie became a hit, then Mahesh Babu would have been ready to do a movie with me," said Manjula.