‘Manjummel Boys’ director Chidambaram S Poduval opens up ahead of the film’s Telugu debut

The acclaimed Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys" is all set to make its mark in Telugu cinema, marking a significant milestone for director Chidambaram S Poduval and the entire cast and crew. Produced by Pan India production house Mythri Movie Makers, known for the blockbuster "Pushpa," the survival thriller has crossed the Rs 200 Cr mark at the Malayalam box office, becoming the first film in the language to achieve this feat.

Directed by Chidambaram S Poduval, "Manjummel Boys" tells the gripping tale of friendship amidst adversity, inspired by real-life incidents. Starring Sobin Shahir, Ganapathi, Khalid Rahman, and Sreenath Bhasi in pivotal roles, the film resonated strongly with audiences for its compelling narrative and stellar performances.

In an exclusive interview, Director Chidambaram S Poduval expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response received by the film in Malayalam. He revealed that the success surpassed their expectations, emphasizing that the team's focus was always on delivering quality content rather than box office numbers.

The idea for "Manjummel Boys" originated from Poduval's encounter with the inspiring story of friends who ventured into Guna Caves. Thorough research and personal interactions with the individuals involved helped shape the narrative, highlighting the essence of camaraderie and resilience.

Despite the unconventional storyline, convincing producer Sobin Shahir was not challenging, given his deep involvement in the project from its inception. The film's authenticity was further enhanced by shooting in real locations, with meticulous attention to detail in set design and cinematography by Shaheer Khaleel.

As the film gears up for its Telugu release on April 6th, Director Poduval expressed optimism about its reception among Telugu audiences. With a strong fan base for Telugu cinema in Kerala and vice versa, he hopes that "Manjummel Boys" will captivate viewers across linguistic borders, fostering a sense of unity and appreciation for quality cinema.