Manoj expresses his gratitude ahead of his wedding: I am lucky to have Mounika in my life

Actor Manchu Manoj has announced his upcoming wedding with Bhuma Mounika, daughter of the late AP politician Bhuma Nagi Reddy, which is scheduled to take place on March 3. The couple, who have been good friends for years, decided to take their relationship to the next level. Manoj expresses his gratitude towards Mounika, stating that he feels lucky to have her in his life.

Last year in August, the couple made their public appearance together at a Ganesh pandal, which surprised their fans. Now, an intimate and simple wedding is planned at his sister, actress Lakshmi Manchu's house, with only their families in attendance. The traditional pre-wedding festivities began on February 23 at Lakshmi's house, and a sangeet and mehendi are scheduled for March 1.

Manoj's spokesperson revealed that the couple wished to keep their wedding personal and intimate, and their families are equally happy to embark on this new journey together. After taking a break since 2016, Manoj is excited to make a comeback in the film industry, feeling rejuvenated and with a better understanding of life.