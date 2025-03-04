March 2025 Telugu Movie Releases: Exciting Blockbusters to Watch Out For!

Re-releasing blockbuster films in theaters is a trend that has become wildly popular, bringing nostalgia to fans and attracting a new audience. In March 2025, several popular March 2025 Telugu films will return to theaters, giving movie fans another chance to experience the magic. These upcoming Telugu movies March 2025 will make waves among Telugu film enthusiasts. From the family entertainer Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chattu to gripping thriller Yuganiki Okkadu, prepare yourself for a cinematic experience as classics from the past make a comeback in Telugu cinema March 2025. See the complete Telugu March movie list released this March!

1. Salaar

Salaar, an action- packed spectacle by Prashanth Néel that was released in 2023, was a box- office megahit with its violent performances and high- octane scenes. This mass- imitator, starring Prabhas and Shruti Hassan, is known for its witching plot, action- packed scenes, and electric BGM composed by Ravi Basrur. You can watch it again if you missed the movie on the big screen, or relive that adrenaline rush.

Re-release in theaters March 21, 2025

2. Goodachari 2

Adivi Sesh returns in 2 Goodachari 2, a thrilling Telugu spy thriller, directed by Vinay K. Sirigineedi. It is an action-packed sequel. This spying suspensor, which stars Emraan Hashmi and Wamiqa Gabriel as the antagonists, is being produced by multiple prestigious markers and is set to be released in 2025.

3. Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

Seethamma vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, a dateless family drama by Srikanth Adala that was first released in 2013, won numerous hearts with its emotional liar. The film, which stars Venkatesh and Maheshbabu, Anjali and Samantha, explores family values and connections as well as fraternal love. March 2025 Telugu blockbusters are a classic for all generations. It features heartwarming performances and a soul-stirring musical score by Mickey J Meyer.

4. Yuganiki Okkadu

Yuganiki Okkadu is an absorbing fantasy action film directed by Selvaraghavan. It was first released in 2010, and it's considered a cult fave. This film, starring Karthi, Reemma, and Andrea Jeremiah takes observers on an instigative trip into a lost ancient civilization. This movie is worth seeing again in the theaters because of its stirring illustrations, violent conduct sequences and gripping story. This Telugu film released in March 2025 will be re-released in cinemas on 14th March 2025.

5. Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 : Thaandavam is the much-anticipated sequel to Akhanda. Nandamuri Balakrishna reunites with director Boyapati Sreenu. This action drama, produced by 14 Reels Plus, features a powerful performance, thrilling action and Thaman S’s pulsating soundtrack. Akhanda 2 will be released on September 25, 2020.

6. Yevade Subramanyam

Yevade Subramanyam, a soul-searching adventure film directed by Nagashwin and released in 2015, is a fan favourite for its inspirational story. The film, starring Nani, Malavika and Vijay Deverakonda takes the audience on a journey of self-discovery and transformation to the Himalayas. This cinematic masterpiece is a must watch again with its breathtaking visuals and heart-warming story. The film will be re-released in cinemas on the 21st of March 2025.

7. Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Venera Mallu, a Telugu period drama directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Jyothi, and Pawan Kalyan brings Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol to the big screen. Mega Surya Production is backed by A Dayakar Rao and features MM Keeravaani composing music, Gnanashekar directing the cinematography and Manoj Paramahamsa handling the cinematography. This cinematic spectacle will be available in theaters starting March 28, 2025.

8. HIT: The Third Case 4

HIT: The 3rd case is a thrilling Telugu thriller, directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu. This gripping drama, produced by Wall Poster Cinema & Unanimous Productions, features Nani and Srinidhi in pivotal roles. The film, which features a captivating narrative and a cinematography of the highest quality by Sanu John Varghese will be released on May 1, 2020.

9. Kingdom

Kingdom is a Telugu action-drama directed by Gowtam Tannanuri. Vijay Deverakonda, Sree Leela, and others are the stars. This film, produced by Sithara Entertainments and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, promises to be a cinematic treat. The action will be shown on the big screen in May 2025.

10. SYG - Sambarala Yeti Gattu

Sai Durgha Tej, Aishwarya Lakshmi and Rohith KP debut in SYG, Sambarala Yeti Gatta, a period-action drama directed by Rohith. This pan-India film, backed by Primeshow Entertainment and boasting a lavish budget of Rs120 crore, is expected to impress audiences in Telugu as well as Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Kannada.

11. Swayambhu

Bharat Krishnamachari is the director of Swayambhu. It's a mythological period epic that stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Nabha Natesh and other actors. This visually stunning drama, backed by Pixel Studios and featuring a powerful score from Ravi Basrur, is cinematography by Manoj Parmahamsa.

Conclusion

The month of March will also be bursting with exciting Telugu movies to watch March 2025. 2025 has proven to be a successful year for Indian cinema and has also introduced a new set of releases from international cinema.