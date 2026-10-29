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Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja Joined The Sets Of Thulabaram
In Short
Tollywood’s ace actor and our dear Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja recently bagged the biggest blockbuster of his career with Irumudi movie.
Tollywood’s ace actor and our dear Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja recently bagged the biggest blockbuster of his career with Irumudi movie. As this movie crossed Rs 250+ crores at the ticket windows, all his fans were very happy to witness his strong comeback. Well, Ravi Teja already announced his next as Thulabharam and joined his hands with young filmmaker Vivek Athreya.
Of late, Ravi Teja joined the sets of this movie in Hyderabad yesterday. On this special occasion, a BTS pic of the director Vivek leaked on social media and treated the fans.
Director Vivek is seen explaining the scene to Ravi Teja on the sets and that too in an auto.
This Vivek Athreya’s directorial is being bankrolled by Laxman and Srini Rao under the Bridge Productions banner. It has Anaswara Rajan, Tharun Bhascker, JD Chakravarthy, Anil Karella, and Ravi Anthony in the prominent roles. On the other hand, even the title announcement video of this movie generated enough buzz on social media. Further details regarding the shooting schedules and the release date will be announced soon!
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