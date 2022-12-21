Mass Maharaja Raviteja's Dhamaka Theatrical Business: Deal Close at Good Price

Trinatha Rao is the director of the upcoming action comedy (Dhamaka), which stars Ravi Teja. Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People's Media Factory collaborated to produce this film. Sri Leela plays the female lead in this film. On December 23, the eagerly awaited movie will be available in theatres everywhere. The promotional videos for this program that have already been released have gotten positive reviews. This movie's trailer was recently made available. As was predicted, Ravi Teja's language and excellent graphics make the movie's trailer a smash. Ravi Teja is performing two roles.

The agreement has already been reached for the Andhra region at a price of about 9 crores. According to industry experts, this business line is unique even after two disasters. The picture appears to have performed well at the box office despite the holidays, and the trailer has received positive feedback. According to reports, this film was produced for a non-theatrical audience. 30 crores of rupees appear to have been spent. This film's Hindi dubbing rights are for Rs. 10 crores. However, the 20 crores in satellite and internet rights have already been used. It is uncommon to give this movie a rating after Crack, Khiladi, and Rama Rao on Duty failed at the box office.