Massive climax in making for ‘SYG–Sambarala Yetigattu’

Mega Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej is gearing up to deliver one of the most ambitious projects of his career with the upcoming pan-India spectacle SYG (Sambarala Yetigattu). Directed by promising newcomer Rohith KP and produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment, the banner behind the blockbuster HanuMan, the film is being mounted on a massive and audacious scale.

The previously released Asura Aagamana glimpse, unveiled on Sai Durgha Tej’s birthday, created huge buzz for its intense visuals and powerful tone. Taking the hype further, the team is currently filming a gigantic, high-octane climax sequence. In a bold production move, the makers have reportedly allocated over ₹20 crore exclusively for the climax, with a 35-day schedule underway that includes 18 large-scale action blocks.

Renowned stunt director Kevin Master is choreographing the action, promising edge-of-the-seat combat and visually striking sequences. Designed as a battlefield-like canvas, the climax is said to draw inspiration from the epic Kurukshetra war of the Mahabharata, aiming for a raw, immersive, and emotionally powerful cinematic experience.

Sai Durgha Tej is undergoing a fierce physical transformation and is performing several high-risk stunts himself, marking one of the most demanding roles of his career. With cinematography by Vetrivel Palanisamy, music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, editing by Naveen Vijaya Krishna, and production design by Gandhi Nadikudikar, the film promises top-tier technical brilliance.

Slated for a grand pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, Sambarala Yetigattu is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest and most talked-about big-screen events.