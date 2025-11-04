‘Meerela’ from ‘Jigris’ out now; wins hearts

Young actors Ram Nithin, Krishna Burugula, Mani Vakka, and Dheeraj Atherya are coming together for an exciting youth entertainer titled Jigris. Directed by Harish Reddy Uppula and produced by Krishna Vodapalli, the film has already started creating buzz among young audiences.

The film’s teaser, released recently by star director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, received a highly positive response. Adding to the momentum, actor Kiran Abbavaram unveiled the first lyrical song earlier, while filmmaker Tharun Bhascker has now launched the second song titled “Meerela.” The melodious track captures the warmth of friendship and nostalgia, beautifully blending touching lyrics, soothing music, and an engaging background score.

Jigris revolves around four friends who set out on a road trip to Goa in a vintage Maruti car. What starts as a carefree journey soon turns into a fun-filled adventure as they face unexpected challenges along the way. The film is designed as a lighthearted mix of friendship, humour, and emotion — the kind of youthful story that always resonates with audiences.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on November 14, Jigris is gearing up for an extensive round of promotions. With Ram Nithin known for choosing strong and relatable scripts, expectations for this film are running high. If the teasers and songs are any indication, Jigris promises to deliver an entertaining and heartwarming experience for today’s youth.