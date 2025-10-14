‘Meesaala Pilla’ from ‘MSVP Garu’: Vintage melody with modern touch

Megastar Chiranjeevi has joined forces for the first time with blockbuster filmmaker Anil Ravipudi for the much-awaited family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Touted to be packed with family emotions, humor, and mass appeal in Ravipudi’s signature style, the film is gearing up for a grand Sankranthi 2026 theatrical release.

The promotional campaign began on a powerful note with the launch of the first single ‘Meesaala Pilla’, whose promo dropped during the Dussehra festival. Within hours, the track went viral across social media platforms, trending with thousands of fan-made reels and edits celebrating Chiranjeevi’s unmatched screen aura and the song’s vibrant energy.

One of the biggest talking points from the promo is the refreshing on-screen chemistry between Chiranjeevi and Lady Superstar Nayanthara. The duo is seen portraying a grounded and charming husband-wife pair, offering a blend of fun, warmth, and emotional relatability—something audiences are already loving.

The song boasts a melodious yet upbeat vibe brought to life by the soulful vocals of Udit Narayan and Shweta Mohan. Bhaskara Bhatla’s playful lyrics add a catchy local flavor, while Bheems Ceciroleo’s lively music makes “Meesaala Pilla” an instant chartbuster. Music lovers have already begun calling it one of the most addictive Telugu singles of the season.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainment banners, the film has now set high expectations among audiences. With the first single making waves, all eyes are now on the next glimpse from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu as excitement continues to build ahead of its festive release.