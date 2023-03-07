Meet The Coolest DJ Sudheer Babu From ‘Maama Mascheendra’

Sudheer Babu… This talented actor who owned the tag 'Nitro Star' for his energetic performances already hit the big screens with Hunt movie this year and now, he is all set to give come up with a new-age conceptual movie Maama Mascheendra. In this film, he is essaying a triple role and already the first look posters of two characters are unveiled. He is introduced as an obese man Durga and old don Parasuram. Off late, the makers also launched the third poster of Sudheer Babu and introduced him as DJ who is all a charmer!



Even Sudheer Babu also shared the new poster and treated all his fans on the occasion of the Holi festival… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "The coolest of 'em all! Meet DJ #MaamaMascheendra #SBasDJ @HARSHAzoomout".

Sudheer Babu looked cool and modish in the poster and sported in a printed tee with his headset! Esha Rebba is the lead actress of this action thriller.

Speaking about other details of Maama Mascheendra, it is being directed by Harshavardhan and is produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sonali Narang and Srishti under the Srishti Celluloid and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banners. Being a bi-lingual, the movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages having some popular actors in the main roles. Chaitan Bharadwaj is rendering the tunes while PG Vinda is handling the cinematography section. Rajeev is the art director while other technical details of this movie will be unveiled soon!

Sudheer Babu recently graced pop star Smita's talk show 'Nijam' along with his close buddy Pullela Gopichand. Sudheer also revealed that he is essaying the lead role in Gopichand's biopic and the details of this movie will be soon revealed!