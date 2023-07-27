Mega Prince Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar, Vyra Entertainments Pan India Movie #VT14 Titled Matka, Launched Grandly With Pooja Ceremony

Mega Prince Varun Tej who is flexible in doing all kinds of movies will be joining forces with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa fame for his 14th movie to be produced on a grand scale by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala of Vyra Entertainments. #VT14 movie which is mounted on a grand scale for Varun Tej has been launched grandly today in Hyderabad in the presence of the team and several special guests.

Suresh Babu and the film’s producers handed over the script to the director to start the proceedings. Director Maruthi switched on the camera for the muhurtham shot, while mega producer Allu Aravind sounded the clapboard. Dil Raju did the honorary direction. Harish Shankar launched the title poster.

#VT14 is titled interestingly as Matka and the title poster is designed uniquely and impressively. Matka is a form of gambling. The story which takes place between 1958-1982 is based on a real incident that shook the entire nation and the story is set in the backdrop of Vizag. The story spans 24 years. As the story progresses from 1958 to 82, we are going to see Varun Tej in four different get-ups. The actor indeed will undergo a complete makeover for the movie which will be the highest budget entertainer for the actor.



Norah Fatehi and Meenakshi Chowdary are roped in to play opposite Varun Tej and the makers have a special song in the movie featuring the Bollywood Star who is making her Tollywood run with this Pan India Feature film. Naveen Chandra and Kannada Kishore are the other prominent cast.

A huge vintage set depicting Vizag in the 60s will be constructed for the movie. The team indeed is taking extra care to get the milieu and the feel of the 60s. Ashish Teja is the production designer and Suresh is the art director.

The makers zeroed in on a team of wonderful technicians to work for the movie. GV Prakash Kumar who is one of the busiest composers in the south will be providing music, while Priyaseth will handle the cinematography. Karthika Srinivas R is the editor.

Matka has a universal appeal, thus it will be made at a Pan India level. This indeed is the first Pan India project for Varun Tej and it will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Cast: Varun Tej, Nora Fatehi, Meenakshi Chowdary, Naveen Chandra, Kannada Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Mime Gopi, Roopalakshmi, Vijayrama Raju, Jagadeesh, Raj Thirandas

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Dialogues, Direction: Karuna Kumar

Producers: Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala

Banner: Vyra Entertainments

Music: GV Prakash Kumar

DOP: Priyaseth

Editor: Karthika Srinivas R

Production Design: Ashish Teja

Art: Suresh

Executive Producer - RK Jana

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar