Megastar Chiranjeevi Congratulates Rangamarthanda Team And Drops His Review…

Tollywood's ace director Krishna Vamsi made a strong comeback… He is known for his complete family dramas that hold romantic love tales and emotional endings. This time too, he picked an emotional family subject and touched the hearts by making the audience with the story of a retired artist and his wife. This movie was released on the occasion of the Ugadi festival and from day one it's showcasing a strong impact on the silver screens. Right from critics to ace actors, many of them are praising the filmmaker and the concept. Especially Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan and Brahmanandam put their soul and made the movie hold that intensity with their amazing screen presence. Off late, even Megastar Chiranjeevi also watched the movie and shared his happiness on the Twitter page. He praised the three lead actors of the movie and congratulated Krishna Vamsi and his team for their tremendous work!



His note reads, "'రంగమార్తాండ' చూశాను. One of the finest movies in recent times! ప్రతి ఆర్టిస్ట్ కీ తన జీవితాన్నే కళ్ళ ముందు చూస్తున్నట్టనిపిస్తుంది. అలాగే ఈ చిత్రం ఓ 'త్రివేణీ సంగమం' లా అనిపించింది. కృష్ణవంశీ లాంటి ఒక క్రియేటివ్ డైరెక్టర్, ప్రకాష్ రాజ్ లాంటి జాతీయ ఉత్తమ నటుడు,ఒక హాస్య బ్రహ్మానందం ల కలయిక, వారి పనితనం, ముఖ్యంగా ఆ ఇద్దరు అద్భుతమైన నటుల నటన ఎంతో భావోద్వేగానికి గురిచేసింది. బ్రహ్మానందం ఇంత ఇంటెన్సిటీ వున్న ఓ అనూహ్య మైన పాత్రని చేయటం తొలిసారి. సెకండ్ హాఫ్ మొత్తం అప్రయత్నంగానే కంట తడి నిండింది. ఓ కంప్లీట్ ఎమోషనల్ జర్నీ అయిన ఇలాంటి చిత్రాలు అందరూ చూసి ఆదరించవలసినవి. ఇలాంటి రసవత్తరమైన చిత్రం తీసిన కృష్ణవంశీ కి, ప్రకాష్ రాజ్ కి, రమ్యకృష్ణ కీ చిత్ర యూనిట్ అందరికీ అభినందనలు!"

Rangamarthanda has an ensemble cast of Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Rahul Sipligunj, Shivathmika Rajashekar and Ali Reza. This Krishna Vamsi directorial is produced by Kalipu Madhu and S. Venkat Reddy under the Raja Shyamala Entertainments and Housefull Movies banners.