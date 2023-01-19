Megastar Chiranjeevi Joins The Sets Of His Next Movie Bholaa Shankar

Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is all basking in the success of his recent movie 'Waltair Veerayya'. It turned out to be the biggest hit of this Pongal season. To treat his fans with another movie this year, megastar already began the shooting of the next movie 'Bholaa Shankar'. Today he joined the sets and received a grand welcome from the director Meher Ramesh and the officials of AK Entertainments!

Chiranjeevi also shared this happy news with all his fans and dropped a small glimpse on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Thank you for all your warmth Team @AKentsOfficial & Team #BholaaShankar Let's Rock it! 🔥 https://t.co/BQxok3oBHF — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 19, 2023

The video showcased how Chiru received a grand welcome in the sets. Even Keerthy Suresh is also seen in the video walking happily. Chiru is seen celebrating the occasion by cutting the cake.

Casting Details of Bholaa Shankar:

• Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar

• Tamannaah

• Keerthy Suresh as Bhola Shankar's sister

• Murali Sharma

• Raghu Babu

• Rao Ramesh

• Vennela Kishore

• P. Ravi Shankar

• Tulasi Shivamani

• Pragathi

• Sreemukhi

• Bithiri Sathi

• Satya Akkala

• Rashmi Gautam

• Uttej

• Getup Srinu

• Lobo

Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced on 15th November last year. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it.