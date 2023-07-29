Live
- Nithin calls Sree Leela ‘Danger Pilla’
- ‘VS11’ title and first look to be out on July 31
- Pop these myths not your pimples!
- iPhone 15 Pro models to be expensive than iPhone 14 Pro series
- Financial coordination conference at ENC
- BJP announced the list of national office bearers
- Chiranjeevi’s 100-feet cut-out at Suryapet grabs attention
- FIR registered against event management youths attempting to fly drone beside Vidhana Soudha
- Megastar Chiranjeevi to grace ‘Baby’ success meet
- 2,500 Bicycles distributed to government school girls
Megastar Chiranjeevi to grace ‘Baby’ success meet
Highlights
Even in the third week of its release, “Baby” is going great at the box office.
Even in the third week of its release, “Baby” is going great at the box office. The film’s success has once again proved that if the content is strong, the audience will anyways come to the theatre. The romantic drama has grossed over 70 crores at the box office and to celebrate the success, none other than megastar Chiranjeevi will be gracing the success event that will be held tomorrow in Hyderabad.
The team has announced the same. Sai Rajesh has directed “Baby” and SKN has produced it on Mass Movie Makers.
Anand Deverakond, Viraj Ashwin, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya play the main lead in this film which has music by Vijay Bulganin. In the previous events, Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda have spoken highly about the film.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS