Megastar Chiranjeevi to grace ‘Baby’ success meet

Even in the third week of its release, “Baby” is going great at the box office. The film’s success has once again proved that if the content is strong, the audience will anyways come to the theatre. The romantic drama has grossed over 70 crores at the box office and to celebrate the success, none other than megastar Chiranjeevi will be gracing the success event that will be held tomorrow in Hyderabad.



The team has announced the same. Sai Rajesh has directed “Baby” and SKN has produced it on Mass Movie Makers.

Anand Deverakond, Viraj Ashwin, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya play the main lead in this film which has music by Vijay Bulganin. In the previous events, Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda have spoken highly about the film.