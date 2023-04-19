Megastar's Generous Gesture towards Singer Mogilaiah in Balagam Movie

Popular comedian Venu made his directorial debut in Balagam movie produced by Dil Raju's daughter. At the end of the movie, the talented bubble jangala artist Mogilaiah, known for his hit song 'Na Toduga Na Todu Undi', gained recognition. However, Mogilaiah has been struggling with kidney problems and is also experiencing a decline in eyesight.

Upon learning about Mogilaiah's health issues, renowned actor Chiranjeevi reached out to the director Venu and generously offered to cover all the expenses for Mogilaiah's medical treatment. Venu conveyed the news to Mogilaiah, and the singer recently revealed this heartwarming act of kindness in an interview with a YouTube channel, which has now gone viral. Netizens are praising Chiranjeevi for his compassionate gesture, with many hailing him as having a heart of gold.

Chiranjeevi has earned admiration not only for his acting, dancing, and action sequences in the film industry but also for his philanthropic efforts, including setting up eye banks, blood banks, and oxygen plants. This recent act of generosity towards a singer in need further exemplifies Chiranjeevi's kind and compassionate nature. The movie 'Balagam', directed by Venu, has been a huge success in recent times.