Megastar’s ‘Vishwambhara’ gathers steam with star-studded cast

Megastar Chiranjeevi, a veteran of Telugu cinema known for his dedication to the commercial genre, is gearing up to enthrall audiences once again with his upcoming project, "Vishwambhara." Backed by a substantial budget, the film has been generating buzz with its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Directed by Vashista, "Vishwambhara" has already secured Trisha Krishnan as its female lead, adding a touch of elegance and talent to the ensemble. Joining her are a group of dynamic young heroines, including Ashika Ranganath, Surabhi, and Eesha Chawla, who are set to portray pivotal roles as Chiranjeevi's sisters, promising a blend of youthful vigor and emotional depth.

In addition to the leading ladies, the project has roped in promising young actors Raj Tarun and Naveen Chandra, who are poised to bring their own flair to the narrative. The comedic elements of the film will be amplified by the presence of talented comedians Vennela Kishore, Praveen, and Harshavardhan, ensuring ample doses of laughter for the audience.

Adding further intrigue to the plot, Krunal Kapoor has been cast as the antagonist, setting the stage for intense confrontations with Chiranjeevi's character. Veteran actor Rao Ramesh is also set to play a pivotal role, adding depth and gravitas to the ensemble. While there is speculation about the possible inclusion of actresses Mrunal Thakur and Meenakshi Chaudhary, details remain unconfirmed at this time.

The music for "Vishwambhara" will be composed by the renowned MM Keeravani, further elevating the film's appeal with his melodious tunes. With UV Creations backing the project, anticipation is running high for "Vishwambhara" to make a significant impact upon its release. As the project continues to gather momentum, fans eagerly await further updates on what promises to be a captivating cinematic experience from Megastar Chiranjeevi.



