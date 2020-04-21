Meher Ramesh narrated a story to me: Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy working on an exciting film titled Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie. Megastar wants to work with young filmmakers once he wraps up Acharya. Chiranjeevi confirms that the talks are on with Sujeeth for the remake of Lucifer and at the same time he also revealed the names of other directors who pitched stories to him.

Chiranjeevi, in his latest interview to TV9 revealed that Bobby and Meher Ramesh narrated stories to him and he plans to do films with them. Meher Ramesh has always been close to Mega compound and he wants to make a comeback as a director too.

It looks like Chiranjeevi is going to extend his support to Meher Ramesh for his comeback movie.More details about the movie will come out later.