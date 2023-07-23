Meher Ramesh reveals trailer release date of ‘Bholaa Shankar’

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming movie “Bholaa Shankar,” scheduled for release on August 11, 2023. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film has Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead.

The latest news is that Meher Ramesh has announced the theatrical trailer of “Bholaa Shankar” will be released on July 27, 2023, a day prior to the release of Pawan Kalyan’s “Bro.” The director shared this news on his social profiles. The music work related to the trailer is currently underway. The movie is produced by AK Entertainment, with Mahati Swara Sagar as the music director.

In “Bholaa Shankar,” Keerthy Suresh plays Chiranjeevi’s sister, and other important roles are portrayed by Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Surekha Vani, Hyper Adhi, Harsha Chemudu, and others.