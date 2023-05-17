Mem Famous Trailer: Sumanth Prabhas And His Team Promise A Hilarious Village Entertainer

After the blockbuster success of Suhas’s Writer Padmabhushan, Chai Bisket is all trending high on social media too. So, to hold the same momentum, now they came up with another hilarious entertainer ‘Mem Famous’. The movie is all set to hit the theatres next Friday i.e on 26th May… So, even the makers started off their unique promotions to make the movie trend all over. They came up with Vijay Devarakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Allu Aravind, Anil Ravipudi, Suhas and Navdeep’s hilarious promotional videos and showed off their talent. As the release date is nearing, the makers launched the trailer at popular Sandhya theatre and ace actor Nani graced the event as the special guest… Young actor Sumanth Prabhas is directing and acting in this movie and is all showcase another village banter on the big screens.

Along with the makers, he also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all the fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, they also wrote, “The 'FAMOUS' youth are here to entertain everybody #MemFamous Theatrical Trailer out now https://youtu.be/81v2Umfsxn4 VIBE IN THEATRES WORLDWIDE FROM MAY 26th”.

Going with the trailer, it gives us glimpses of three lead actors Sumanth, Mani Aegurla and Mourya Chowdary straight from their village. They lead their life happily taking it very jovial and also involve in small banters with their village people. But as Sumanth falls for Saaraya, her father asks him to prove himself. So, the friends trio try to turn famous instantly and think of some crazy idea. But the movie also holds some emotional elements as their parents face some problems in the village. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Sumanth and his team will turn famous!

Mem Famous is directed by debut filmmaker Sumanth Prabhas who is also playing the lead role in this movie. It also has Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya, and Siri Raasi in prominent roles. This movie is produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan under the Chai Bisket Films banner.

Earlier the movie was scheduled to release on 2nd June but now it is preponed to 26th May, 2023…



