Michael Jackson choreographer Vincent Paterson praises Prem Rakshith

Celebrated international choreographer Vincent Paterson, who created several iconic dance movements for the legendary “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, has praised Indian choreographer Prem Rakshith, drawing attention from the global film and dance community.

Paterson, a renowned American director and choreographer, has worked with global superstars including Madonna and Michael Jackson, contributing to several famous music albums, films, Broadway productions, and concerts. His appreciation for Rakshith’s talent has sparked discussion within the film industry, with many calling it a proud moment for Indian dance talent on the global stage.

The praise came after Prem Rakshith recently shared a video on his Instagram account, which quickly went viral on social media. In the video message, Vincent Paterson expressed admiration for Rakshith’s choreography and achievements.

“Hello Prem, I’m Vincent Paterson. I’m an American director and choreographer and I worked with Michael Jackson for many years. I want to congratulate you. Your choreography is fantastic. I’m very happy that you are a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. There are many young choreographers in India pursuing their dreams. I hope to meet you someday,” Paterson said in the video.

Responding to the message, Rakshith said receiving appreciation from a legendary choreographer who worked closely with Michael Jackson was a very special moment in his career. He noted that he has been a fan of Jackson’s famous song Smooth Criminal since childhood and expressed gratitude to Paterson for his encouraging words.

Prem Rakshith gained international recognition after choreographing the globally celebrated song “Naatu Naatu” from the film RRR, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Rakshith, who grew up in Chennai, began his journey in Telugu cinema with the film Chatrapathi starring Prabhas. Over the years, he has choreographed dance sequences for more than 200 films across Telugu and Tamil cinema, including blockbusters such as Baahubali: The Beginning, Billa, Aparichit, Rang De Basanti, Sarkar, and Bholaa Shankar.

Industry observers say the recognition from a global choreographer like Vincent Paterson highlights the growing international appreciation for Indian choreography and the impact of Indian cinema on the world stage.

