Michael Teaser: Sundeep Kishan Looks Deadly In The Beast Mode

Tollywood's young and talented hero Sundeep Kishan is all picking interesting plots. Sometimes he turns into a hockey player and a few times he showcases his lover boy look… But now, he is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs turning into a deadly beast with his upcoming movie 'Michael'. Off late, the makers unveiled the terrific teaser of this movie and showcased a glimpse of the intense plot.

Tollywood's young actor and natural star Nani launched the teaser through his Twitter page and sent his best wishes to the whole team of Michael movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Happy to launch #MichaelTeaser . This looks really cool @sundeepkishan. Am sure you have a winner My best wishes to you, @VijaySethuOffl and team https://youtu.be/-pf9AW_-9u4 @sundeepkishan @Divyanshaaaaaa @jeranjit @menongautham @SamCSmusic @SVCLLP @KaranCoffl @adityamusic".

Going with the teaser, it is all raw and intense… In the beginning, someone doles out that if an animal doesn't know how to hunt, it becomes the prey of other animals. But he tells that, a hungry animal better knows how to hunt and gives a befitting reply. Then he is seen killing people so easily and deadly too. So, we need to wait and watch to know the story of this young gangster. The teaser also showcases glimpses of the ensemble cast Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha kaushik, Gautham Menon, Varun Sandesh, Ayyappa Sharma, Anasuya and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Michael movie is being directed by Ranjit Jeykodi and is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in association with Karan C Productions LLP banner. Varun Sandesh looked awesome in this new style whereas Sundeep also completely transformed his body for this movie. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages!

Well, many of the actors praised Sundeep Kishan after watching the intense teaser…

Dhanush shared the Tamil teaser and wrote, "Wishing @jeranjit @Dir_Lokesh @sundeepkishan all the very best for Michael."

Raj and DK wrote, "From Shor In The City to this, @sundeepkishan has come a long way!! Presenting the stylish, intense, and crackling trailer of Michael! #MichaelTeaser".

Rakul Preet Singh also praised Sundeep and wrote, "The teaser of Michael is here. Damn slick. Super cool. https://youtu.be/hAjIun2kI4I".

Rana Daggubati wrote, "What a cool promo guys @sundeepkishan director @jeranjit and team all the very best".

Rakshit Shetty shared the Kannada teaser and wrote, "Delighted to be releasing the Kannada teaser of Michael. The rich ensemble of cast & crew create an absorbing watch. My best & hearty wishes to the entire team, looking forward".