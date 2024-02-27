Ministry of Defence rejects 15 scripts centered around the Pulwama attack before ‘Operation Valentine’

In the realm of creative expression within the entertainment industry, filmmakers are afforded significant creative freedom. However, when it comes to portraying real events, especially those involving the Indian Defense system, adherence to regulations and securing necessary permissions is imperative. The Ministry of Defence has set stringent rules for such depictions, and filmmakers must navigate these carefully to ensure compliance.



The recent case of Operation Valentine, a film featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, delving into the Indian Air Force's role in the Balakot airstrike as a response to the 2019 Pulwama attack, sheds light on the challenges filmmakers face in this realm. Before the Ministry of Defence gave the green light to the script of Operation Valentine, it reportedly rejected 15 scripts from various production houses centered around the Pulwama attack.

What sets Operation Valentine apart is not just its exploration of a critical moment in Indian history but the Ministry's positive response to its script. The Ministry of Defence was impressed by the quality of the script and the filmmakers' realistic approach to the subject matter. Consequently, they granted permission to film at a highly secured Air Force base in Gwalior, reflecting the level of trust and cooperation between the filmmakers and the authorities.

Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Operation Valentine is scheduled for a cinematic release this Friday in both Telugu and Hindi languages. The movie's promotional efforts have been meticulous, raising expectations among the audience. As the film navigates the complexities of portraying real events, it also underscores the importance of responsible storytelling and collaboration with authorities to ensure an authentic representation while maintaining compliance with regulatory standards. The audience awaits the release of Operation Valentine with anticipation, hoping to witness a cinematic portrayal that balances creativity with sensitivity.