Live
- Need to change environment of global trust deficit to relationship of trust: Modi
- Director Raghavendra Rao condemns Chandrababu arrest, says no democracy in state
- CID arrests TDP chief with all evidences only, Says Peddireddy
- The real joy of Alina Khan - Biba of ‘Joyland’
- First all-women Pune team scales ‘challenging’ Mt Sudarshan
- The versatility of lip and cheek tints
- POEM procedure safe for treating Achalasia Cardia: Expert
- Threads rolls out ‘keyword search’ to more countries, including India
- Chandrababu arrest: No veneagance, had evidence, YSRCP
- Lokesh left for Vijayawada
Just In
‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ collections: Movies crosses half-million-dollar mark at the USA box office
The USA performance of the latest rom-com entertainer, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” has been terrific in theatres from the day of its debut. The movie...
The USA performance of the latest rom-com entertainer, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” has been terrific in theatres from the day of its debut. The movie stars Anushka Shetty and talented performer Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles. Mahesh Babu P directed the film. The lead actors are being applauded for their adorable performances.
The latest update is that the film has now cruised past the half-million-dollar mark at the USA box office. The film is on its way to joining the elite one-million-dollar club very soon. “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” is a testament to the fact Telugu audiences will encourage films if the content is good. The movie is catering more to urban audiences based on its content. The weekend performance is expected to be excellent in all areas.
Vamsi and Pramod produced the film under the banner of UV Creations. Radhan and Gopi Sundar handled the tunes and background score, respectively. Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Sonia Deepti, Abhinav Gomatam, Bhadram, and Tulasi form the supporting cast of the film.