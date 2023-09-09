‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ collections: Movies crosses half-million-dollar mark at the USA box office

The USA performance of the latest rom-com entertainer, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” has been terrific in theatres from the day of its debut. The movie stars Anushka Shetty and talented performer Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles. Mahesh Babu P directed the film. The lead actors are being applauded for their adorable performances.









The latest update is that the film has now cruised past the half-million-dollar mark at the USA box office. The film is on its way to joining the elite one-million-dollar club very soon. “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” is a testament to the fact Telugu audiences will encourage films if the content is good. The movie is catering more to urban audiences based on its content. The weekend performance is expected to be excellent in all areas.

















Vamsi and Pramod produced the film under the banner of UV Creations. Radhan and Gopi Sundar handled the tunes and background score, respectively. Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Sonia Deepti, Abhinav Gomatam, Bhadram, and Tulasi form the supporting cast of the film.