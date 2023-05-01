Miss Shetty Mr PoliShetty Teaser: Anushka And Naveen Promise A Complete Hilarious Love Tale

Naveen Polishetty who is known for his complete entertainer Jathi Ratnalu teamed up with ace actress Anushka Shetty to deliver another comedy love tale ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’. The title itself grabbed the attention and the earlier released posters and “No No No…” song showcased the characterisations of the lead actors. Naveen is essaying the role of a stand-up comedian who is always ready to mingle residing in Hyderabad while Anushka Shetty will be seen as a chef Anvitha Ravali who stays in London and prefers to stay single! Off late, the makers dropped the teaser of this most-awaited movie on social media and showcased a glimpse of the interesting plot. The teaser launch event is going on at Sreenidhi Institute of Science & Technology College.



Both Naveen and Anushka shared the teaser of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty on their Twitter pages along with the makers… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, Anushka also wrote, “Guys here it is…much awaited #MSMPTeaser - http://youtu.be/DoTkzj3wiHE #MissShettyMrPolishetty is going to be everyone's cup of tea @NaveenPolishety @filmymahesh @UV_Creations @radhanmusic @adityamusic #NiravShah #RajeevanNambiar #KotagiriVenkateswararao”.



The teaser is all interesting and showcased a glimpse of new love tale… Anushka is introduced as Chef Anvitha Ravali who has a complete knowledge on her flavours. Even Jayasudha who is essaying the role of Anushka’s mother supports her in everything and her decision to stay single as well. On the other hand, Naveen is seen as a stand-up comedian who hides his profession from his parents. The twist in the tale is seen when Anvitha appoints Naveen as a stand-up comedian in her restaurant. On the whole, Naveen’s timely comedy also made the teaser worth watching.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is Anushka’s 48th film and Naveen’s 3rd one… It is being helmed by Mahesh Babu P and is bankrolled by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram under the UV Creations banner. The movie will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.