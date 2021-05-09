'Mission Majnu' team explains what made Rashmika to be their first choice

Rashmika Mandanna, the young, national crush of India will soon be seen in her Bollywood debut, "Mission Majnu" with Sidharth Malhotra. The director and producers share the reasons as to what made the actress their first and best choice for the film.

Director, Shantanu Baagchi says, "We were looking for a formidable actress with a fresh, beautiful face when we chanced upon some of Rashmika's work. I was especially impressed by her nuanced performance in 'Dear Comrade'. She also has the right mixture of innocence & beauty required for the role. It is a crucial role in the film that needed a sensitive interpretation of the character. I think there's a very good chance Indian audiences will discover another movie star from the South."

Producer Amar Butala expresses, "My first interaction with Rashmika was a zoom call in the midst of the lockdown when we narrated the script of 'Mission Majnu'. It's been a pleasure working with her because she brings with her the solid experience and confidence of a big movie star, but also has the sincere energy of a newcomer! We look forward to Hindi film audiences discovering her in 'Mission Majnu'."

Producer Garima Mehta, "The first thing you see in Rashmika is her dazzling smile and the sheer energy and charm that she exudes. Since her debut film Kirik Party, later Geetha Govindham and Dear Comrade, she has grow into an exceptional and fine actor. We were sure she would bring alive her role in the film. Rashmika and Sidharth share a great on-screen chemistry in 'Mission Majnu' and would surely be loved by her pan - India fan base. It's exciting to see the freshness she brings to the screen."

The actress's impeccable work not only left the audience in awe but clearly, a team of producers and directors as well who signed her on for their film. "Mission Majnu" is Rashmika's first foray into a spy thriller yet the team felt she was the perfect choice for the film because of her talent.

Besides "Mission Majnu", the national crush will also be seen in another Bollywood film, "Goodbye" with Amitabh Bachchan and a Pan-India film "Pushpa" alongside Allu Arjun.