Modern Love Hyderabad Trailer: It's A Glimpse Of Six Stories That Touch Heart

It's definitely a treat to watch out the ace actors of Tollywood Revathy, Nithya Menen, Malavika Nair, Ulka Gupta, Abhijeet, Suhasini and a few others in the same movie. But for this time, the movie will be the concoction of the six stories and they will be shown together in the 'Modern Love Hyderabad'. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer on social media and created noise!

Along with sharing the trailer, the makers also wrote, "love. one word. multiple emotions #ModernLoveOnPrime, trailer out now. SICProductions @nareshagastya @suhasinihasan @komaleeprasad @nithyamenen @revathyasha @ulkagupta #NareshVijayaKrishna @abijeet11 @malvikanairofficial @aadhiofficial @rituvarma @elahe_hiptoola @nageshkukunoor @udaygurrala @devikabahudhanam @venkateshmaha @sonymusic_south".

Modern Love Hyderabad is the second Indian adaptation in the series of three localised versions of Modern Love. It is produced by SIC Productions by Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor. It brings to life stories of love that are truly unique to the local ethos and essence of the modern-day Hyderabad. Going with the trailer, it showcased a glimpse of the six stories and their definition of love, pain, hatred and romance!

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love Hyderabad strings together six heartfelt episodes of love, directed by talented filmmakers from the Telugu industry including Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Buhadhanam and features an eclectic cast including Nithya Menen, Revathy, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh Agastya, Ulka Gupta, Naresh and Komalee Prasad.

Speaking about the movie, director and producer said, Nagesh Kukunoor, said, "Love is an emotion which had infinite expressions. For Modern Love Hyderabad, I've tried to focus on how love helps us grow, learn to trust and forgive. Along with being a love letter to love itself, Modern Love Hyderabad is also giving a peek into the extraordinary city of Hyderabad, which is steeped in culture and history yet pulsating with the vibrancy of youth. The city is the omnipotent character in all the stories of love of this incredible series. We have tried to capture the beating heart of Hyderabad through the myriad of people who call it home. I hope audiences relate to these stories and find themselves in the characters we've created for them."

Another director Venkatesh Maha said, "What is truly wonderful about Modern Love Hyderabad is that while the stories it tells are modern, they are still rooted in who we are culturally. The episode I've directed reflects the very real struggles of young Indians trying to find love – often turning to online dating sites, and to friends to help them out. Along with reflecting our times, it is also a story that highlights the changing tastes and lives of today's young people. It is a story where you will instantly relate to the person on screen because you probably know someone like that, or maybe you are that person. To be able to share this story with the world through a fantastic platform like Amazon Prime Video is extremely exciting to me. I'm happy to be a part of a series that's putting Hyderabad on the global map of entertainment!"

Even director Uday Gurrala said, "There are more shades of love than any other human experience. With Modern Love Hyderabad, our aim was to bring out those different shades of love that go beyond romance. In my story titled 'What Clown Wrote This!', you will see universal themes but from a distinctly Telugu lens and that's what makes it so interesting. We've delved deep into the psyche of the Telugu man (and woman) to understand what makes today's generation tick. I am delighted to know that through Amazon Prime Video, audiences around the world will get to experience our love for our city and the characters through the stories we've tried to tell in this series."

Devika Bahudhanam, who has directed 'About That Rustle in The Bushes' episode, said, "While Hyderabad is a city built on history and culture where communities from various religious backgrounds thrive together, it is also a futuristic city – the IT hub – leading to constant evolution. My story brings is ever-changing understanding and comprehension of love. The story speaks of hope, change, of finding courage, being comfortable in one's own skin – and more than anything, it speaks of acceptance. I hope Amazon Prime members around the world will be able to feel a sense of kinship with the characters we've crafted and relate to them on a deeper level while appreciating the uniquely Hyderabadi flavour each story is steeped in."

A SIC Productions, the new Telugu Amazon Original series is produced by well-acclaimed creator Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner. Stories are by Nagesh Kukunoor, Shashi Sudigala and Bahaish Kapoor and the series boasts of a multi-composer original soundtrack created by MM Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, Tapas Relia, Smaran Sai and Vivek Sagar.

Here are the details of the six stories:

1. MY UNLIKELY PANDEMIC PARTNER – directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, starring Revathy and Nithya Menen.

2. FUZZY, PURPLE AND FULL OF THORNS - directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, starring Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma.

3. WHAT CLOWN WROTE THIS SCRIPT! – directed by Uday Gurrala, starring Abijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair.

4. WHY DID SHE LEAVE ME THERE…? - directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, starring Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya.

5. ABOUT THAT RUSTLE IN THE BUSHES – directed by Devika Bahudhanam, starring Ulka Gupta and Naresh.

6. FINDING YOUR PENGUIN… – directed by Venkatesh Maha, starring Komalee Prasad.

This Amazon Prime Original show will be aired from 8th July, 2022 worldwide!