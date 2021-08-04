Monal to romance Nagarjuna in 'Bangarraju'?

'Sudigadu' beauty Monal Gajjar who shot to fame with 'Bigg Boss' season 4 has now made it into the news by bagging a mythological role. Monal is all set to play the role of Rambha in Tollywood King Nagarjuna's upcoming movie, Bangarraju.

Monal Gajjar will also shake her legs in a song. It seems like Nagarjuna's 'Bangarraju', will have a lengthy episode in heaven and that fantasy episode will have some comedy scenes as well as a song.

Director Kalyan Krishna seems to make fun of the lines of hit films like 'Yamagola' and 'Yamaleela'. Monal has pinned her hopes on this film. The flick will start rolling later this month.

Monal Gajjar is extremely happy with the way her career is progressing and she is planning to up her game with this interesting film. She is soon to come into the league of heroines that have a demand in the industry.