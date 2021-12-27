MP, actors plant saplings under Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Member of the Rajya Sabha Joginipalli Santosh Kumar on Sunday planted saplings, along with film and TV actors, at GHMC Park in Jubilee Hills Prashasan Nagar. The response to the Green India Challenge launched by him on environmental protection has been unprecedented.

Celebrities from the film and TV industry planted trees as part of the Green India Challenge. They included director Sampath Nandi, Kadambari Kiran, TV artist Meena, 'Bigg Boss' contestants Manas, Kajal, 'Zabardast' Rakesh, Adire Abhi, TV Federation Founder Naga Balasuresh Kumar, TV Artists Sana, Mina, Vaibhav Surya, Rajendra, Tarzan, Puli Vasu, Prasad, Deepti Bajpayee, Vinodbala, Bhargava, Pasunuri.